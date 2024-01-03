Top Stories From January 3, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 3, 2024.
The man allegedly used a fake ID to withdraw thousands from a customer account at Cadence Bank at 914 Murfreesboro Road on December 14th. Read more.
photo from Franklin Theatre
John Oates will host ‘John Oates, An Evening of Songs and Stories at the Franklin Theatre on Thursday, January 18th, 7:30 pm. Read more.
Canva
A mainstay on Second Avenue in Nashville has just closed its doors. Read more.
Photo from Restaurant News
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is kicking off the new year with a fantastic Kids Eat Free promotion for the entire month! Read more.
Photo by Spring Hill Fire Department
Fireworks are believed to be the cause of a house fire in Spring Hill on Sunday. Read more.