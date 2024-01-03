Top Stories From January 3, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 3, 2024.

1Man Uses Fake ID to Steal Money from Another Person’s Account

The man allegedly used a fake ID to withdraw thousands from a customer account at Cadence Bank at 914 Murfreesboro Road on December 14th. Read more.

2John Oates to Perform Acoustic Show at Franklin Theatre

photo from Franklin Theatre

John Oates will host ‘John Oates, An Evening of Songs and Stories at the Franklin Theatre on Thursday, January 18th, 7:30 pm. Read more.

3After 30 Years, Wildhorse Saloon Closes its Doors

Canva

A mainstay on Second Avenue in Nashville has just closed its doors. Read more.

4Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offering Kids Eat Free for January 2024

Photo from Restaurant News

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is kicking off the new year with a fantastic Kids Eat Free promotion for the entire month! Read more.

5Crews Respond to House Fire Caused by Fireworks in Spring Hill

Photo by Spring Hill Fire Department
Photo by Spring Hill Fire Department

Fireworks are believed to be the cause of a house fire in Spring Hill on Sunday. Read more.

