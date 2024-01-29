Top Stories From January 29, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 29, 2024.

1Fainting Goat Coffee Shop Opens in Franklin

The Fainting Goat
photo by Donna Vissman

The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop has expanded to Franklin. Read more.

2Ugadi Indian Grill is Expanding to Nolensville

credit-canna

Ugadi Indian Grill will open a second location. Read more.

3Man Arrested in Connection to Robberies in Brentwood, Nashville

Brentwood Police helped arrest a man last week in connection with a pair of robberies outside of Truist Banks in Brentwood and Nashville. Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers January 8

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 8, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

5Roo’s Bar & Grill in Former Me & Loretta Space

Roos Bar Grill
Photo from Roo’s Bar and Grill Facebook

Roo’s Bar and Grill arrived in Nolensville almost overnight in the space that was formerly Me & Loretta’s/Birdie’s owned by Wade Breaux. Read more.

