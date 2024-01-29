Top Stories From January 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 29, 2024.
photo by Donna Vissman
The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop has expanded to Franklin. Read more.
credit-canna
Ugadi Indian Grill will open a second location. Read more.
Brentwood Police helped arrest a man last week in connection with a pair of robberies outside of Truist Banks in Brentwood and Nashville. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for January 8, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Photo from Roo’s Bar and Grill Facebook
Roo’s Bar and Grill arrived in Nolensville almost overnight in the space that was formerly Me & Loretta’s/Birdie’s owned by Wade Breaux. Read more.