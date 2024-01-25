Top Stories From January 25, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 25, 2024.
photo from Sugar Drop
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
credit-canna
Ugadi Indian Grill will open a second location. Read more.
At approximately 9:36 AM, Nolensville Fire responded to 100 Sunset (Sunset Elementary School) for reports of a structure fire. Read more.
Photo by Titans
The Titans have a new head football coach. Read more.
Photo by Williamson County Fire/Rescue
Williamson County Fire was dispatched to an abandoned mobile home fire off of Old Carters Creek Pike the afternoon of January 18th. Read more.