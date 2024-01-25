Top Stories From January 25, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 25, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Sugar Drop

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

2Ugadi Indian Grill is Expanding to Nolensville

credit-canna

Ugadi Indian Grill will open a second location. Read more.

3Fire Reported at Sunset Elementary School in Nolensville

At approximately 9:36 AM, Nolensville Fire responded to 100 Sunset (Sunset Elementary School) for reports of a structure fire. Read more.

4Tennessee Titans Hire Brian Callahan for Head Coaching Job

Brian Callahan
Photo by Titans

The Titans have a new head football coach. Read more.

5Deputies Investigating Possible Arson in Williamson Co.

Photo by Williamson County Fire/Rescue

Williamson County Fire was dispatched to an abandoned mobile home fire off of Old Carters Creek Pike the afternoon of January 18th. Read more.

