Top Stories From January 24, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 23, 2024.
At approximately 9:36 AM, Nolensville Fire responded to 100 Sunset (Sunset Elementary School) for reports of a structure fire. Read more.
Photo by Titans
The Titans have a new head football coach. Read more.
Photo by Williamson County Fire/Rescue
Williamson County Fire was dispatched to an abandoned mobile home fire off of Old Carters Creek Pike the afternoon of January 18th. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for January 1-5, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
photo by Kristie Lloyd Photography
Happy birthday Dolly! This sweet Williamson Medical Center newborn is dressed in her own coat of many colors in honor of the queen of country music. Read more.