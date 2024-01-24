Top Stories From January 24, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 23, 2024.

1Fire Reported at Sunset Elementary School in Nolensville

At approximately 9:36 AM, Nolensville Fire responded to 100 Sunset (Sunset Elementary School) for reports of a structure fire. Read more.

2Tennessee Titans Hire Brian Callahan for Head Coaching Job

Brian Callahan
Photo by Titans

The Titans have a new head football coach. Read more.

3Deputies Investigating Possible Arson in Williamson Co.

Photo by Williamson County Fire/Rescue

Williamson County Fire was dispatched to an abandoned mobile home fire off of Old Carters Creek Pike the afternoon of January 18th. Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers January 2

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 1-5, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: January 23, 2024

photo by Kristie Lloyd Photography

Happy birthday Dolly! This sweet Williamson Medical Center newborn is dressed in her own coat of many colors in honor of the queen of country music. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here