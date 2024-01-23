Top Stories From January 23, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here's a look at the top stories for January 23, 2024.

1Williamson County Property Transfers January 2

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 1-5, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

2Photo of the Day: January 23, 2024

photo by Kristie Lloyd Photography

Happy birthday Dolly! This sweet Williamson Medical Center newborn is dressed in her own coat of many colors in honor of the queen of country music. Read more.

3Franklin High Color Guard to Host Clinic February 2, 2024

COLOR GUARD
Submitted

The award winning Franklin High School Color Guard is excited to host a color guard clinic on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 5:30-8:30 at Hunters Bend Elementary. Read more.

4Health Inspections: Williamson County for January 22, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 11-22, 2024. Read more.

5Deputies Investigating Possible Arson in Williamson Co.

Photo by Williamson County Fire/Rescue

Williamson County Fire was dispatched to an abandoned mobile home fire off of Old Carters Creek Pike the afternoon of January 18th. Read more.

