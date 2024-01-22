Top Stories From January 22, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 22, 2024.

1Franklin High Color Guard to Host Clinic February 2, 2024

COLOR GUARD
Submitted

The award winning Franklin High School Color Guard is excited to host a color guard clinic on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 5:30-8:30 at Hunters Bend Elementary. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Williamson County for January 22, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 11-22, 2024. Read more.

3Deputies Investigating Possible Arson in Williamson Co.

Photo by Williamson County Fire/Rescue

Williamson County Fire was dispatched to an abandoned mobile home fire off of Old Carters Creek Pike the afternoon of January 18th. Read more.

4Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through January 27, 2024

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through January 27, 2024

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of January 22-27, 2024. Read more.

5Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Dec. 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 27-29, 2023. Read more.

