Top Stories From January 18, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 18, 2024.

1Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 19, 2024

Photo by Jim Wood

The latest on Middle Tennessee school closures. Read more.

2Child Injured in Sledding Accident in Franklin

Stock Photo

 

A sledding accident in Franklin has left a child injured Wednesday, according to WSMV. Read more.

3See 100 Photos of Dogs Delighting in the Snow

Sarah Price

We asked to see photos of your four-legged family members playing in the snow. We had an overwhelming response; thanks for sending us your photos. Read more.

4What is Black Ice and How to Drive on it

If you have to get out during inclement weather, ice is one of the biggest hazards, especially “black ice” (which, of course, isn’t black at all). Read more.

5Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Stock Photo

Temperatures below freezing can cause pipes in your home to leak due to expanded, frozen water within. Use the tips below to avoid indoor flooding and other dangers.When it drops below freezing, you should protect indoor sink pipes that are against exterior walls by opening under-sink cabinet doors to allow indoor heat to circulate. Read more.

