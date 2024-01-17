Top Stories From January 17, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 17, 2024.
Williamson County Emergency Communications (911) received a call for a structure fire on Carters Creek Pike on January 17 at 1:52 AM. Read more.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has released its snowfall reports from the last few days. Read more.
We asked to see photos of your four-legged family members playing in the snow. We had an overwhelming response; thanks for sending us your photos. Read more.
Snow is falling across much of middle Tennessee. While snow totals might vary across the area, it’s always exciting when the mid-state receives snow. It got us thinking about significant winter weather events that have occurred in the area. Read more.
Temperatures below freezing can cause pipes in your home to leak due to expanded, frozen water within. Use the tips below to avoid indoor flooding and other dangers.When it drops below freezing, you should protect indoor sink pipes that are against exterior walls by opening under-sink cabinet doors to allow indoor heat to circulate. Read more.