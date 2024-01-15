Top Stories From January 15, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for January 15, 2024.

1Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 16 & January 17, 2024

Below is a list of school districts that have announced closures. Read more.

2Snow Day Photos – January 15, 2024

photo by Melody Roberts

It’s the first snow of 2024. Check out our photos. Read more.

35 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know

photo: Uncle Leo / Shutterstock.com

Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Read more.

410 Remarkable Winter Weather Events in Middle Tennessee History

Snow is falling across much of middle Tennessee. While snow totals might vary across the area, it’s always exciting when the mid-state receives snow. It got us thinking about significant winter weather events that have occurred in the area. Read more.

5Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Stock Photo

Temperatures below freezing can cause pipes in your home to leak due to expanded, frozen water within. Use the tips below to avoid indoor flooding and other dangers.When it drops below freezing, you should protect indoor sink pipes that are against exterior walls by opening under-sink cabinet doors to allow indoor heat to circulate. Read more.

