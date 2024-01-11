Top Stories From January 11, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 11, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Dinosaur Adventure

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for December 18, 2023

house for sale clouds

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 18-21, 2023. Read more.

3Record Number of WCS Students Earn Perfect PSAT Composites

Record Number of Students Earn Perfect PSAT Composites
Photo by WCS

A record seven high school students and two middle school students have joined the top one percent of PSAT test takers by earning a perfect score. Read more.

4Health Inspections: Williamson County for January 1-10, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 1-10, 2024. Read more.

5Franklin Priest Accused of Sexual Misconduct Involving Teen

Juan Carlos Garcia
Juan Carlos Garcia (Photo Source: Nashville Catholic)

A Franklin priest has been removed from his position after allegations of sexual misconduct against a teen. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here