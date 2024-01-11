Top Stories From January 11, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 11, 2024.
photo from Dinosaur Adventure
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 18-21, 2023. Read more.
Photo by WCS
A record seven high school students and two middle school students have joined the top one percent of PSAT test takers by earning a perfect score. Read more.
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 1-10, 2024. Read more.
Juan Carlos Garcia (Photo Source: Nashville Catholic)
A Franklin priest has been removed from his position after allegations of sexual misconduct against a teen. Read more.