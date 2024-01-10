Top Stories From January 10, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 10, 2024.

1Record Number of WCS Students Earn Perfect PSAT Composites

Photo by WCS

A record seven high school students and two middle school students have joined the top one percent of PSAT test takers by earning a perfect score. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Williamson County for January 1-10, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 1-10, 2024. Read more.

3Franklin Priest Accused of Sexual Misconduct Involving Teen

Juan Carlos Garcia
Juan Carlos Garcia (Photo Source: Nashville Catholic)

A Franklin priest has been removed from his position after allegations of sexual misconduct against a teen. Read more.

4Titans Part Ways With Head Coach Mike Vrabel

Photo from Titans

The Titans have parted ways with head coach Mike Vrabel. Read more.

5Lee-Buckner, Last Rosenwald School in Williamson County, Embarks on Historic Move

Photo Submitted

After many years of planning, coordination, and care, Lee-Buckner, the last remaining Rosenwald School in Williamson County, will be moved from its current location in Spring Hill to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read more.

