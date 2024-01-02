Top Stories From January 2, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 2, 2024.

1After 30 Years, Wildhorse Saloon Closes its Doors

Canva

A mainstay on Second Avenue in Nashville has just closed its doors. Read more.

2Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offering Kids Eat Free for January 2024

Photo from Restaurant News

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is kicking off the new year with a fantastic Kids Eat Free promotion for the entire month! Read more.

3Crews Respond to House Fire Caused by Fireworks in Spring Hill

Photo by Spring Hill Fire Department
Photo by Spring Hill Fire Department

Fireworks are believed to be the cause of a house fire in Spring Hill on Sunday. Read more.

4Nordstrom Rack to Open in Franklin

holiday prep

Nordstrom announced it will open a Nordstrom Rack in Franklin in the fall of 2024. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers December 11

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for December 11-23, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

