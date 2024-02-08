Top Stories From February 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 8, 2024.
The WCS Class of 2023 has the highest percentage of all students in the State to score a 21 or higher on the ACT exam, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
Grammy award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin is sharing his knowledge with students in WCS.
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 22 through February 6, 2024.
Otaku Ramen is thrilled to announce the opening of our long-awaited expansion into Franklin with a new location in The Factory.