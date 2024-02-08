Top Stories From February 8, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 8, 2024.

1WCS Class of 2023 Leads State in ACT Exam Data

Photo by WCS

The WCS Class of 2023 has the highest percentage of all students in the State to score a 21 or higher on the ACT exam, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE). Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Oasis Health Center

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Award-Winning Musician Helps WCS Band Students

WCS Band Students
Photo by WCS

Grammy award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin is sharing his knowledge with students in WCS. Read more.

4Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 6, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 22 through February 6, 2024. Read more.

5Otaku Ramen Sets Grand Opening Date for Franklin Location

Otaku Ramen
photo courtesy of Otaku Ramen

Otaku Ramen is thrilled to announce the opening of our long-awaited expansion into Franklin with a new location in The Factory. Read more.

