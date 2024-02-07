Top Stories From February 7, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 7, 2024.

1Award-Winning Musician Helps WCS Band Students

WCS Band Students
Photo by WCS

Grammy award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin is sharing his knowledge with students in WCS. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 6, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 22 through February 6, 2024. Read more.

3Otaku Ramen Sets Grand Opening Date for Franklin Location

Otaku Ramen
photo courtesy of Otaku Ramen

Otaku Ramen is thrilled to announce the opening of our long-awaited expansion into Franklin with a new location in The Factory. Read more.

4Country Artist Toby Keith Has Died

photo from Toby Keith

Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62. Read more.

5RECALL: Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf

Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf

Trader Joe’s is recalling Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf (SKU# 75473) due to the potential presence of foreign material. Read more.

