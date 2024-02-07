Top Stories From February 7, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 7, 2024.
Photo by WCS
Grammy award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin is sharing his knowledge with students in WCS. Read more.
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 22 through February 6, 2024. Read more.
photo courtesy of Otaku Ramen
Otaku Ramen is thrilled to announce the opening of our long-awaited expansion into Franklin with a new location in The Factory. Read more.
photo from Toby Keith
Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62. Read more.
Trader Joe’s is recalling Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf (SKU# 75473) due to the potential presence of foreign material. Read more.