Top Stories From February 6, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 6, 2024.
photo courtesy of Otaku Ramen
Otaku Ramen is thrilled to announce the opening of our long-awaited expansion into Franklin with a new location in The Factory. Read more.
photo from Toby Keith
Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62. Read more.
Trader Joe’s is recalling Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf (SKU# 75473) due to the potential presence of foreign material. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for January 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
canva
The Blue Cardinal, a boutique home furnishings store in Franklin, will close. Read more.