Top Stories From February 6, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for February 6, 2024.

1Otaku Ramen Sets Grand Opening Date for Franklin Location

Otaku Ramen
photo courtesy of Otaku Ramen

Otaku Ramen is thrilled to announce the opening of our long-awaited expansion into Franklin with a new location in The Factory. Read more.

2Country Artist Toby Keith Has Died

photo from Toby Keith

Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62. Read more.

3RECALL: Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf

Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf

Trader Joe’s is recalling Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf (SKU# 75473) due to the potential presence of foreign material. Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers January 15

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

5Home Furnishings Store The Blue Cardinal Will Close

canva

The Blue Cardinal, a boutique home furnishings store in Franklin, will close. Read more.

