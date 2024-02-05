Top Stories From February 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 5, 2024.

1RECALL: Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf

Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf

Trader Joe’s is recalling Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf (SKU# 75473) due to the potential presence of foreign material. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers January 15

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3Home Furnishings Store The Blue Cardinal Will Close

canva

The Blue Cardinal, a boutique home furnishings store in Franklin, will close. Read more.

4Historic Rosenwald School Moved to Franklin

photo courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Williamson County

After many years of planning, coordination, and care, Lee-Buckner, the last remaining Rosenwald School in Williamson County, was moved in the early morning hours on February 2 from its current location in Spring Hill, Tennessee, to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.

5Hardee’s in Spring Hill Closes

photo by Michael Carpenter

Hardee’s in Spring Hill has closed. Read more.

