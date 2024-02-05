Top Stories From February 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 5, 2024.
Trader Joe’s is recalling Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf (SKU# 75473) due to the potential presence of foreign material. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for January 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
The Blue Cardinal, a boutique home furnishings store in Franklin, will close. Read more.
After many years of planning, coordination, and care, Lee-Buckner, the last remaining Rosenwald School in Williamson County, was moved in the early morning hours on February 2 from its current location in Spring Hill, Tennessee, to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.
Hardee’s in Spring Hill has closed. Read more.