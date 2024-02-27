Top Stories From February 27, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 27, 2024.

1Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 27, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 20-27, 2024. Read more.

2Crash Involving School Bus Occurs in Spring Hill

A school bus was involved in an accident in Spring Hill on Tuesday morning. Read more.

3The Easter Bunny Arrives at CoolSprings Galleria Soon

Easter Bunny
photo from CoolSprings Galleria

The Bunny is bouncing his way to CoolSprings Galleria! Read more.

4Boyle Investment Co. Acquires McEwen Building

photo from Boyle Investment Co

Boyle Investment Co. (Boyle) is furthering its reputation as a community builder by expanding its footprint in the heart of Cool Springs through the acquisition of The McEwen Building. Read more.

5Mail Thief Caught on Camera in Franklin

Photo from Franklin Police

Police in Franklin are searching for a man who was caught on video breaking into several parcel lockers. Read more.

