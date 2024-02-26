Top Stories From February 26, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 26, 2024.

1The Easter Bunny Arrives at CoolSprings Galleria Soon

Easter Bunny
photo from CoolSprings Galleria

The Bunny is bouncing his way to CoolSprings Galleria! Read more.

2Boyle Investment Co. Acquires McEwen Building

photo from Boyle Investment Co

Boyle Investment Co. (Boyle) is furthering its reputation as a community builder by expanding its footprint in the heart of Cool Springs through the acquisition of The McEwen Building. Read more.

3Mail Thief Caught on Camera in Franklin

Photo from Franklin Police

Police in Franklin are searching for a man who was caught on video breaking into several parcel lockers. Read more.

4Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive at Bone and Joint Institute

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 12 – 5 p.m. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers February 5, 2024

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for February 5-9, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

