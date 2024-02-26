Top Stories From February 26, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 26, 2024.
The Bunny is bouncing his way to CoolSprings Galleria! Read more.
Boyle Investment Co. (Boyle) is furthering its reputation as a community builder by expanding its footprint in the heart of Cool Springs through the acquisition of The McEwen Building. Read more.
Police in Franklin are searching for a man who was caught on video breaking into several parcel lockers. Read more.
Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 12 – 5 p.m. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for February 5-9, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.