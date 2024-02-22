Top Stories From February 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 22, 2024.
The Williamson County 911 service is currently fully operational. Read more.
Two men wanted out of Williamson County were arrested on two separate incidents back-to-back Wednesday afternoon in Mt. Juliet. Read more.
The Tennessee Department of Education and Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds has announced the Franklin Special School District has been designated as an Exemplary District, the highest possible designation, for the second time in six years. Read more.
The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in a recent theft case. Read more.
Brentwood was named a 2023 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. This marks the 35th consecutive year that the City has received this honor. Read more.