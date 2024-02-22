Top Stories From February 22, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 22, 2024.

1Text-to-911 Available Following Cellular Outage in Williamson County

The Williamson County 911 service is currently fully operational. Read more.

2Men Wanted Out of Williamson County Arrested in Mt. Juliet

Two men wanted out of Williamson County were arrested on two separate incidents back-to-back Wednesday afternoon in Mt. Juliet. Read more.

3FSSD Named Exemplary District by State

The Tennessee Department of Education and Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds has announced the Franklin Special School District has been designated as an Exemplary District, the highest possible designation, for the second time in six years. Read more.

4Franklin Police Searching For Theft Suspects

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in a recent theft case. Read more.

5Arbor Day Foundation Names Brentwood a 2023 Tree City USA

Brentwood was named a 2023 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. This marks the 35th consecutive year that the City has received this honor. Read more.

