Top Stories From February 21, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 21, 2024.
The Tennessee Department of Education and Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds has announced the Franklin Special School District has been designated as an Exemplary District, the highest possible designation, for the second time in six years. Read more.
The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in a recent theft case. Read more.
Brentwood was named a 2023 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. This marks the 35th consecutive year that the City has received this honor. Read more.
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 13-20, 2024. Read more.
You only have a few chances left to take your last ride at CycleBar in Franklin. Read more.