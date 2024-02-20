Top Stories From February 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 20, 2024.
Brentwood was named a 2023 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. This marks the 35th consecutive year that the City has received this honor. Read more.
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 13-20, 2024. Read more.
You only have a few chances left to take your last ride at CycleBar in Franklin. Read more.
The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 19, 23, 39, 42, 67 plus the gold Mega Ball 18. Read more.
SusieCakes, a female-owned and operated bakery with locations on the West Coast and in Texas, is set to open its first Tennessee location in the heart of Green Hills on Saturday, February 24th at 2177 Village Green Hills Drive, Nashville. Read more.