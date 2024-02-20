Top Stories From February 20, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for February 20, 2024.

1Arbor Day Foundation Names Brentwood a 2023 Tree City USA

Brentwood was named a 2023 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. This marks the 35th consecutive year that the City has received this honor. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 20, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 13-20, 2024. Read more.

3CycleBar Franklin to Close

photo by Donna Vissman

You only have a few chances left to take your last ride at CycleBar in Franklin. Read more.

4Mega Millions Jackpot Explodes to a Whopping $493 Million

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 19, 23, 39, 42, 67 plus the gold Mega Ball 18. Read more.

5SusieCakes to Open First Tennessee Location

photo courtesy of SusieCakes

SusieCakes, a female-owned and operated bakery with locations on the West Coast and in Texas, is set to open its first Tennessee location in the heart of Green Hills on Saturday, February 24th at 2177 Village Green Hills Drive, Nashville. Read more.

