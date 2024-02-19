Top Stories From February 19, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 19, 2024.

1CycleBar Franklin to Close

photo by Donna Vissman

You only have a few chances left to take your last ride at CycleBar in Franklin. Read more.

2Mega Millions Jackpot Explodes to a Whopping $493 Million

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 19, 23, 39, 42, 67 plus the gold Mega Ball 18. Read more.

3SusieCakes to Open First Tennessee Location

photo courtesy of SusieCakes

SusieCakes, a female-owned and operated bakery with locations on the West Coast and in Texas, is set to open its first Tennessee location in the heart of Green Hills on Saturday, February 24th at 2177 Village Green Hills Drive, Nashville. Read more.

4McEwen Northside Apartments Open Newest Residential Building

photo courtesy of McEwen Northside Apartments

The expansive McEwen Northside development in Franklin is ready to welcome first move-ins into its newest residential building. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Nothing Bundt Cakes in Brentwood

Photo by Donna Vissman

Nothing Bundt Cakes held a ribbon cutting on February 5, 2024, at 330 Franklin Rd. Suite 906D in Brentwood Tennessee. Read more.

