Top Stories From February 17, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for February 17, 2025.

1Liberty Federal Credit Union to Begin Construction Soon at Spring Hill’s June Lake

Photo Submitted

The first commercial building at June Lake is officially moving forward. Read more

2The Lumineers are Headed to Nashville

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Neyla Pekarek, Jeremiah Fraites, Wesley Schultz and Ben Wahamaki of The Lumineers perform onstage for day one of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 23, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

The Lumineers announced the North American leg of the Automatic 2025 World Tour, including a Nashville stop. Read more

3Summer Camp Adventure Fair to Return at CoolSprings Galleria

The greatest opportunity you have to help narrow your search is by attending Nashville Parent’s 28th Annual Summer Camp Adventure Fair on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at CoolSprings Galleria. Read more

4Unattended Cooking Appliance Sparks House Fire in Franklin

Photo: City of Franklin

An unattended LPG cooking appliance being used in an attached garage is believed to have ignited a fire that caused approximately $100,000 in damage to a home in the Sullivan Farms neighborhood Friday night (Feb. 14). Read more

5Real IDs to Go into Effect May 7, 2025

The time to make sure you have a Real ID is fast approaching. Read more

