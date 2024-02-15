Top Stories From February 15, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 15, 2024.

1Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for Jan. 22

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 22-26, 2024. Read more.

2Morgan Wallen to Open Bar in Nashville’s Lower Broadway District

photo by Cameron Baird

Tennessee native, Morgan Wallen, announces he will open a one-of-a-kind six-story venue, called This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen in 2024. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Nothing Bundt Cakes in Brentwood

Photo by Donna Vissman

Nothing Bundt Cakes held a ribbon cutting on February 5, 2024, at 330 Franklin Rd. Suite 906D in Brentwood Tennessee. Read more.

4Neil Young + Crazy Horse Announce Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

photo from Live Nation

Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced their 2024 tour – Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run kicks off with two nights at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 24 & April 25 then continues with stops in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on May 8th. Read more.

5Franklin Police Investigating Downtown Auto Burglary

Franklin Police

Franklin Police are investigating an auto burglary that occurred in the area of downtown Franklin on February 9th. Read more.

