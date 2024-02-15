Top Stories From February 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 15, 2024.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 22-26, 2024. Read more.
Tennessee native, Morgan Wallen, announces he will open a one-of-a-kind six-story venue, called This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen in 2024. Read more.
Nothing Bundt Cakes held a ribbon cutting on February 5, 2024, at 330 Franklin Rd. Suite 906D in Brentwood Tennessee. Read more.
Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced their 2024 tour – Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run kicks off with two nights at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 24 & April 25 then continues with stops in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on May 8th. Read more.
Franklin Police are investigating an auto burglary that occurred in the area of downtown Franklin on February 9th. Read more.