Top Stories From February 14, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 14, 2024.

1Ribbon Cutting: Nothing Bundt Cakes in Brentwood

Photo by Donna Vissman

Nothing Bundt Cakes held a ribbon cutting on February 5, 2024, at 330 Franklin Rd. Suite 906D in Brentwood Tennessee. Read more.

2Neil Young + Crazy Horse Announce Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

photo from Live Nation

Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced their 2024 tour – Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run kicks off with two nights at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 24 & April 25 then continues with stops in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on May 8th. Read more.

3Franklin Police Investigating Downtown Auto Burglary

Franklin Police

Franklin Police are investigating an auto burglary that occurred in the area of downtown Franklin on February 9th. Read more.

4Thai Esane in Brentwood Closes

Thai Esane
photo by Donna Vissman

Thai Esane in Brentwood has closed. Read more.

5Vertical Construction Begins for Solstice at June Lake in Spring Hill

Photo by Southeast Venture

Southeast Venture announces the commencement of vertical construction for Solstice at June Lake, a high-end, garden-style apartment located at the intersection of Buckner Lane and Thompson Station Road. Read more.

