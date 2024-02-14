Top Stories From February 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 14, 2024.
Nothing Bundt Cakes held a ribbon cutting on February 5, 2024, at 330 Franklin Rd. Suite 906D in Brentwood Tennessee. Read more.
Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced their 2024 tour – Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run kicks off with two nights at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 24 & April 25 then continues with stops in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on May 8th. Read more.
Franklin Police are investigating an auto burglary that occurred in the area of downtown Franklin on February 9th. Read more.
Thai Esane in Brentwood has closed. Read more.
Southeast Venture announces the commencement of vertical construction for Solstice at June Lake, a high-end, garden-style apartment located at the intersection of Buckner Lane and Thompson Station Road. Read more.