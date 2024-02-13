Top Stories From February 13, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here's a look at the top stories for February 13, 2024.

1Franklin Police Investigating Downtown Auto Burglary

Franklin Police

Franklin Police are investigating an auto burglary that occurred in the area of downtown Franklin on February 9th. Read more.

2Thai Esane in Brentwood Closes

Thai Esane
photo by Donna Vissman

Thai Esane in Brentwood has closed. Read more.

3Vertical Construction Begins for Solstice at June Lake in Spring Hill

Photo by Southeast Venture

Southeast Venture announces the commencement of vertical construction for Solstice at June Lake, a high-end, garden-style apartment located at the intersection of Buckner Lane and Thompson Station Road. Read more.

4Recall Alert: Taylor Fresh Foods Voluntarily Recalls Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit

bacon ranch crunch
Photo by FDA

Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit made with ingredient packets containing cheese as part of the expanded recall from Rizo-López Foods, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Read more.

5Franklin Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects Who Used Stolen Credit Cards

Franklin Police

Franklin Police need your help to catch two suspects for fraudulent use of credit cards that were used on February 2nd at Game Stop in Cool Springs for $1621 and also Walgreens for the amount of $337. Read more.

