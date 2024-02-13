Top Stories From February 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 13, 2024.
Franklin Police are investigating an auto burglary that occurred in the area of downtown Franklin on February 9th. Read more.
Thai Esane in Brentwood has closed. Read more.
Southeast Venture announces the commencement of vertical construction for Solstice at June Lake, a high-end, garden-style apartment located at the intersection of Buckner Lane and Thompson Station Road. Read more.
Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit made with ingredient packets containing cheese as part of the expanded recall from Rizo-López Foods, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Read more.
Franklin Police need your help to catch two suspects for fraudulent use of credit cards that were used on February 2nd at Game Stop in Cool Springs for $1621 and also Walgreens for the amount of $337. Read more.