Top Stories From February 12, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for February 12, 2025.

1Franklin Police Investigating Tuesday Evening Homicide

Detectives with the Franklin Police Department are investigating a shooting death that occurred Tuesday night. Read more

2School Bus Involved in Crash, No Injuries Reported

Williamson County Schools (Photo by SHPD)

Spring Hill police are investigating a crash involving a Williamson County school bus at the intersection of Brindle Ridge Way and Fenwick Lane. Read more

3In-N-Out Burger Consolidates California Operations as Franklin Headquarters is Under Construction

photo courtesy of In-N-Out Burger

With the construction of an In-N-Out Burger Eastern territory office in Franklin, the company announced, via press release, plans to bring its West Coast headquarters team back together under one roof by the end of 2029. Read more

4FFD Contain Blaze at Williamson County Animal Center

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched Monday at 10:19 AM to a commercial structure fire at Williamson County Animal Center, located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct. Read more

5Registration For Franklin Police’s Self-Defense Classes Now Open

The Franklin Police Department is excited to announce that registration for the next three R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense) classes is now open! Read more

