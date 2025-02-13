Top Stories From February 12, 2025

Here are the top stories for February 12, 2025.
Detectives with the Franklin Police Department are investigating a shooting death that occurred Tuesday night. Read more
Spring Hill police are investigating a crash involving a Williamson County school bus at the intersection of Brindle Ridge Way and Fenwick Lane. Read more
With the construction of an In-N-Out Burger Eastern territory office in Franklin, the company announced, via press release, plans to bring its West Coast headquarters team back together under one roof by the end of 2029. Read more
The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched Monday at 10:19 AM to a commercial structure fire at Williamson County Animal Center, located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct. Read more
The Franklin Police Department is excited to announce that registration for the next three R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense) classes is now open! Read more
