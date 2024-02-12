Top Stories From February 12, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 12, 2024.

1Vertical Construction Begins for Solstice at June Lake in Spring Hill

Photo by Southeast Venture

Southeast Venture announces the commencement of vertical construction for Solstice at June Lake, a high-end, garden-style apartment located at the intersection of Buckner Lane and Thompson Station Road. Read more.

2Recall Alert: Taylor Fresh Foods Voluntarily Recalls Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit

bacon ranch crunch
Photo by FDA

Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit made with ingredient packets containing cheese as part of the expanded recall from Rizo-López Foods, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Read more.

3Franklin Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects Who Used Stolen Credit Cards

Franklin Police

Franklin Police need your help to catch two suspects for fraudulent use of credit cards that were used on February 2nd at Game Stop in Cool Springs for $1621 and also Walgreens for the amount of $337. Read more.

4Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 17, 2024

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 17, 2024

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of February 12-17, 2024. Find a location near you right here. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers January 22

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

