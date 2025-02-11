Top Stories From February 10, 2025

Here are the top stories for February 10, 2025.
The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched Monday at 10:19 AM to a commercial structure fire at Williamson County Animal Center, located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct. Read more
The Franklin Police Department is excited to announce that registration for the next three R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense) classes is now open! Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
McEwen Northside has transformed its space into a magical winter hideaway with the enchanting Igloo Village – a new dining concept at Vintage Vine 100. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
Swig, home of the “dirty soda”, will open soon in Brentwood. Read more
photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo’s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Publix®, returns Saturday, March 1, 2025. Read more
