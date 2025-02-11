Top Stories From February 10, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for February 10, 2025.

1FFD Contain Blaze at Williamson County Animal Center

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched Monday at 10:19 AM to a commercial structure fire at Williamson County Animal Center, located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct. Read more

2Registration For Franklin Police’s Self-Defense Classes Now Open

The Franklin Police Department is excited to announce that registration for the next three R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense) classes is now open! Read more

3Don’t Miss Igloo Village at McEwen Northside

photo by Donna Vissman

McEwen Northside has transformed its space into a magical winter hideaway with the enchanting Igloo Village – a new dining concept at Vintage Vine 100. Read more

4Utah-Based Soda Chain Swig to Open in Brentwood

photo by Donna Vissman

Swig, home of the “dirty soda”, will open soon in Brentwood. Read more

5Nashville Zoo Run Returns in March

photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo’s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Publix®, returns Saturday, March 1, 2025. Read more

