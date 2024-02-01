Top Stories From February 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 1, 2024.
Hardee’s in Spring Hill has closed. Read more.
The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 3, 5, 16, 58, 59, plus the gold Mega Ball 11. Read more.
Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group have announced the name of their expansive multi-level entertainment venue in downtown Nashville. Read more.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will soon offer a new program for those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other types of memory loss. Read more.
A joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three individuals for possessing with intent to distribute approximately 32 kilograms of cocaine in Spring Hill. Read more.