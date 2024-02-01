Top Stories From February 1, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for February 1, 2024.

1Hardee’s in Spring Hill Closes

photo by Michael Carpenter

Hardee’s in Spring Hill has closed. Read more.

2Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $333 Million for Friday Drawing

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 3, 5, 16, 58, 59, plus the gold Mega Ball 11. Read more.

3Luke Combs Reveals Name of Bar on Second Avenue

Rendering from Ryman Hospitality

Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group have announced the name of their expansive multi-level entertainment venue in downtown Nashville. Read more.

4Brentwood Library Now Offering Memory Kits

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will soon offer a new program for those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other types of memory loss. Read more.

532 Kilograms Cocaine Seized Following Traffic Stop in Spring Hill

A joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three individuals for possessing with intent to distribute approximately 32 kilograms of cocaine in Spring Hill. Read more.

