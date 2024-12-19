Top Stories From December 18, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 18, 2024.
The City is currently conducting a special census to obtain an accurate population count to assist in better planning for infrastructure, facilities, and services! Read more
Stringfellow Technology Group, a leading provider of managed IT services specializing in healthcare and professional services, is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Brentwood, Tennessee. Read more
Sweet Paris, a globally inspired café celebrated for its artisanal crêpes and elegant ambiance, will open in June 2025. Read more
There are just two days left if you’d like to donate to the Franklin Police Department’s Holiday Toy Drive. Read more
Country music superstar Parker McCollum, has announced additional dates for his upcoming What Kinda Man Tour – which is kicking off in January of 2025. Read more
