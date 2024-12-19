Top Stories From December 18, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for December 18, 2024.

1Win One of Ten $100 Gift Cards by Registering for the Franklin Special Census

The City is currently conducting a special census to obtain an accurate population count to assist in better planning for infrastructure, facilities, and services! Read more

2Stringfellow Technology Group Relocates Headquarters to Brentwood

Stringfellow Technology Group, a leading provider of managed IT services specializing in healthcare and professional services, is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Brentwood, Tennessee. Read more

3Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café to Open at Nashville Yards

Rendering from Sweet Paris

Sweet Paris, a globally inspired café celebrated for its artisanal crêpes and elegant ambiance, will open in June 2025. Read more

4Two Days Remaining to Donate to Franklin Police Department’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Franklin Police Department\’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive

There are just two days left if you’d like to donate to the Franklin Police Department’s Holiday Toy Drive. Read more

5Parker McCollum Adds 2025 Tour Stop in Franklin

photo by Jason Stoltzfus

Country music superstar Parker McCollum, has announced additional dates for his upcoming What Kinda Man Tour – which is kicking off in January of 2025. Read more

