Top Stories From December 17, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 17, 2024.
There are just two days left if you’d like to donate to the Franklin Police Department’s Holiday Toy Drive. Read more
One group of diners in Spring Hill kept a tradition going this year by tipping large after a luncheon. Read more
The man fatally shot in the woods of the Hamilton Creek Recreation Area on Sunday, December 8 has been identified as Steven Waln, 59, who was reported as a missing person in Franklin on Monday. Read more
Country music superstar Parker McCollum, has announced additional dates for his upcoming What Kinda Man Tour – which is kicking off in January of 2025. Read more
A high school student in Williamson County is now facing criminal charges after authorities discovered a loaded handgun on a school bus Friday afternoon. Read more
