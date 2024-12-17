Top Stories From December 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for December 17, 2024.

1Two Days Remaining to Donate to Franklin Police Department’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Franklin Police Department\’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive

There are just two days left if you’d like to donate to the Franklin Police Department’s Holiday Toy Drive. Read more

2Group of Diners in Spring Hill Pays its Forward with Large Holiday Tip

photo courtesy of David Dutton

One group of diners in Spring Hill kept a tradition going this year by tipping large after a luncheon. Read more

3Franklin Man Found Dead at Nashville Recreation Area

The man fatally shot in the woods of the Hamilton Creek Recreation Area on Sunday, December 8 has been identified as Steven Waln, 59, who was reported as a missing person in Franklin on Monday. Read more

4Parker McCollum Adds 2025 Tour Stop in Franklin

photo by Jason Stoltzfus

Country music superstar Parker McCollum, has announced additional dates for his upcoming What Kinda Man Tour – which is kicking off in January of 2025. Read more

5Fairview High School Student Allegedly Brings Gun Onto School Campus

A high school student in Williamson County is now facing criminal charges after authorities discovered a loaded handgun on a school bus Friday afternoon. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here