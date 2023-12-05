Top Stories From Dec 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 5, 2023.
Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 38th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival. Read more.
Five Points Station Post Office held a ribbon cutting on December 1, 2023, at 510 Columbia Ave in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
Nashville landmark The Pancake Pantry is extending its brand to Williamson County with the launch of its sister company, Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry, in the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.
Franklin Orthodontic Group and Little Smiles of Franklin held a ribbon cutting on November 29, 2023, at 330 Mayfield Dr. A-14 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in Alicia Campbell entering a guilty plea by Criminal Information. Read more.