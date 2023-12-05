Top Stories From Dec 5, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for December 5, 2023.

1Dickens of a Christmas Returns This Weekend in Downtown Franklin

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 38th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival. Read more.

2Ribbon Cutting: Five Points Station Post Office

Photo by Jim Wood

Five Points Station Post Office held a ribbon cutting on December 1, 2023, at 510 Columbia Ave in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

3Nashville’s Pancake Pantry to Open New Concept in Franklin

Nashville landmark The Pancake Pantry is extending its brand to Williamson County with the launch of its sister company, Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry, in the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.

4Ribbon Cutting: Franklin Orthodontic Group and Little Smiles of Franklin

Franklin Orthodontic Group and Little Smiles of Franklin4
Photo by Jim Wood

Franklin Orthodontic Group and Little Smiles of Franklin held a ribbon cutting on November 29, 2023, at 330 Mayfield Dr. A-14 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

5Former Williamson County Victim Services Director Pleads Guilty to Misusing Funds

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in Alicia Campbell entering a guilty plea by Criminal Information. Read more.

