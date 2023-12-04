Top Stories From Dec 4, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 4, 2023.
Nashville landmark The Pancake Pantry is extending its brand to Williamson County with the launch of its sister company, Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry, in the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.
Franklin Orthodontic Group and Little Smiles of Franklin held a ribbon cutting on November 29, 2023, at 330 Mayfield Dr. A-14 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in Alicia Campbell entering a guilty plea by Criminal Information. Read more.
The SHPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an alleged shoplifting. Read more.
WCS first through twelfth-grade students will begin the 2024-25 school year with a half-day on Monday, August 5. Read more.