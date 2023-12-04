Top Stories From Dec 4, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for December 4, 2023.

1Nashville’s Pancake Pantry to Open New Concept in Franklin

Nashville landmark The Pancake Pantry is extending its brand to Williamson County with the launch of its sister company, Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry, in the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.

2Ribbon Cutting: Franklin Orthodontic Group and Little Smiles of Franklin

Franklin Orthodontic Group and Little Smiles of Franklin4
Photo by Jim Wood

Franklin Orthodontic Group and Little Smiles of Franklin held a ribbon cutting on November 29, 2023, at 330 Mayfield Dr. A-14 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

3Former Williamson County Victim Services Director Pleads Guilty to Misusing Funds

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in Alicia Campbell entering a guilty plea by Criminal Information. Read more.

4SHPD Investigating Walmart Shoplifting

Photo by SHPD

The SHPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an alleged shoplifting. Read more.

5WCS Board Approves 2024-25 School Calendar

Board Approves 2024-25 School Calendar

WCS first through twelfth-grade students will begin the 2024-25 school year with a half-day on Monday, August 5. Read more.

