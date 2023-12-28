Top Stories From Dec 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 28, 2023.
photo from Kimbros
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 4-8, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Photo by Jim Wood
Closed in March of 2023, it reopened on December 1 with new owners, Julie and Ward Two Alderman Matt Brown. Read more.
Nordstrom announced it will open a Nordstrom Rack in Franklin in the fall of 2024. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Read more.