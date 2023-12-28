Top Stories From Dec 28, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 28, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Kimbros

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for December 4, 2023

house for sale with added sign

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 4-8, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3New Five Points Post Office Continues its Long History with New Owners

Photo by Jim Wood

Closed in March of 2023, it reopened on December 1 with new owners, Julie and Ward Two Alderman Matt Brown. Read more.

4Nordstrom Rack to Open in Franklin

holiday prep

Nordstrom announced it will open a Nordstrom Rack in Franklin in the fall of 2024. Read more.

5Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 30, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Read more.

