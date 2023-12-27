Top Stories From Dec 27, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 27, 2023.

1New Five Points Post Office Continues its Long History with New Owners

Photo by Jim Wood

Closed in March of 2023, it reopened on December 1 with new owners, Julie and Ward Two Alderman Matt Brown. Read more.

2Powerball Jackpot Raised to $700 Million for December 27 Drawing

With two Powerball® drawings remaining until the New Year, the jackpot that’s been growing over the holidays just got even bigger! Read more.

3Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 30, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Read more.

46 Places to Go Ice Skating 2023

photo by Kelli McClintock/Unsplash

Looking to start a new holiday tradition or continue one of ice skating? Here are six places where you can go ice skating. Read more.

5How to Recycle Holiday Items in Williamson Co.

The holiday season provides us with traditions that leave us with warm memories and unique recycling questions. Read more.

