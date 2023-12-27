Top Stories From Dec 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 27, 2023.
Photo by Jim Wood
Closed in March of 2023, it reopened on December 1 with new owners, Julie and Ward Two Alderman Matt Brown. Read more.
With two Powerball® drawings remaining until the New Year, the jackpot that’s been growing over the holidays just got even bigger! Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Read more.
photo by Kelli McClintock/Unsplash
Looking to start a new holiday tradition or continue one of ice skating? Here are six places where you can go ice skating. Read more.
The holiday season provides us with traditions that leave us with warm memories and unique recycling questions. Read more.