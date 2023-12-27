Top Stories From Dec 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 26, 2023.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Read more.
photo by Kelli McClintock/Unsplash
Looking to start a new holiday tradition or continue one of ice skating? Here are six places where you can go ice skating. Read more.
The holiday season provides us with traditions that leave us with warm memories and unique recycling questions. Read more.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.
World War II Bomber Pilot Shares Powerful Story with Page High
Students at Page High recently had the incredible opportunity to hear first-hand from the last surviving bomber pilot who flew a mission on D-Day. Read more.