Top Stories From Dec 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 20, 2023.
Voluntary recalls have been issued for Fresh Express Spinach and Publix Spinach. Read more.
Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire in the Eagles Glen subdivision on Monday night. Read more.
Hwy 55, a 50s-style diner in Spring Hill, has rebranded and now has a new name. The restaurant located at 2041 Wall Street is now called Better Days Diner. Read more.
The self proclaimed wackiest hometown parade was moved from its original second Saturday of December to this past weekend due to weather. Grand Marshals for this year were Wynonna Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser. Read more.