Top Stories From Dec 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 20, 2023.

1Fresh Express & Publix Recall Spinach Due to Listeria Concern

Photos by FDA

Voluntary recalls have been issued for Fresh Express Spinach and Publix Spinach. Read more.

2Crews Respond to Franklin House Fire

Photo by Franklin Fire
Photo by Franklin Fire

Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire in the Eagles Glen subdivision on Monday night. Read more.

3Hwy 55 in Spring Hill Rebrands as Better Days Diner

photo by Michael Carpenter

Hwy 55, a 50s-style diner in Spring Hill, has rebranded and now has a new name. The restaurant located at 2041 Wall Street is now called Better Days Diner. Read more.

4Coming to Disney Plus January 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.

5Photos: Leipers Fork Christmas Parade 2023

photo by Anthony Scarlati

The self proclaimed wackiest hometown parade was moved from its original second Saturday of December to this past weekend due to weather. Grand Marshals for this year were Wynonna Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser. Read more.

