Top Stories From Dec 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 19, 2023.
Hwy 55, a 50s-style diner in Spring Hill, has rebranded and now has a new name. The restaurant located at 2041 Wall Street is now called Better Days Diner. Read more.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.
The self proclaimed wackiest hometown parade was moved from its original second Saturday of December to this past weekend due to weather. Grand Marshals for this year were Wynonna Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser. Read more.
Powerball® could deliver the ultimate gift to a lottery player this holiday season! In the final week before Christmas, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $543 million for tonight’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $272.2 million. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for November 27 through December 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.