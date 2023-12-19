Top Stories From Dec 19, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 19, 2023.

1Hwy 55 in Spring Hill Rebrands as Better Days Diner

photo by Michael Carpenter

Hwy 55, a 50s-style diner in Spring Hill, has rebranded and now has a new name. The restaurant located at 2041 Wall Street is now called Better Days Diner. Read more.

2Coming to Disney Plus January 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.

3Photos: Leipers Fork Christmas Parade 2023

photo by Anthony Scarlati

The self proclaimed wackiest hometown parade was moved from its original second Saturday of December to this past weekend due to weather. Grand Marshals for this year were Wynonna Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser. Read more.

4Powerball Rises to $543 Million for Monday Drawing

Powerball® could deliver the ultimate gift to a lottery player this holiday season! In the final week before Christmas, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $543 million for tonight’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $272.2 million. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers November 27

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 27 through December 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here