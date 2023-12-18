Top Stories From Dec 18, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 18, 2023.

1Photos: Leipers Fork Christmas Parade 2023

photo by Anthony Scarlati

The self proclaimed wackiest hometown parade was moved from its original second Saturday of December to this past weekend due to weather. Grand Marshals for this year were Wynonna Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser. Read more.

2Powerball Rises to $543 Million for Monday Drawing

Powerball® could deliver the ultimate gift to a lottery player this holiday season! In the final week before Christmas, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $543 million for tonight’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $272.2 million. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers November 27

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 27 through December 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

4Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Increases Impaired-Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season

As previously announced, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has collaborated with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired driving enforcement from December 15, 2023, to January 1, 2024, surrounding the holiday season. Read more.

5Arrest Made in Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist in Franklin

Franklin Police have arrested one person after a fatal crash Saturday. Read more.

