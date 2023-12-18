Top Stories From Dec 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 18, 2023.
The self proclaimed wackiest hometown parade was moved from its original second Saturday of December to this past weekend due to weather. Grand Marshals for this year were Wynonna Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser. Read more.
Powerball® could deliver the ultimate gift to a lottery player this holiday season! In the final week before Christmas, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $543 million for tonight’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $272.2 million. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for November 27 through December 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
As previously announced, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has collaborated with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired driving enforcement from December 15, 2023, to January 1, 2024, surrounding the holiday season. Read more.
Franklin Police have arrested one person after a fatal crash Saturday. Read more.