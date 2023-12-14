Top Stories From Dec 14, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for December 14, 2023.

1Ribbon Cutting: Mercy Community Healthcare in Franklin

Photo by Jim Wood

Mercy Community Healthcare held a ribbon cutting on December 5, 2023, at 143 Southeast Pkwy Ct. in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Leipers Fork Parade 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Indoor Golf Facility to Open in Spring Hill

photo courtesy of Links Social

Two Spring Hill residents saw a need for an indoor golf facility for the local community; the way to fulfill that need was by opening Links Social. Read more.

4Country Artist Wade Hayes Invites Public to Free Concert, Music Video Shoot

phoito from Wade Hayes

Wade Hayes is inviting his fans to a free concert, which will include shooting a music video for the title track of his new Old Country Still Rocks album. Read more.

5Photos: Dickens of a Christmas 2023

photo by Jim Wood

Dickens of a Christmas was held in downtown Franklin this past weekend. The event was cut short on Saturday due to the storms but opened two hours early on Sunday for festival attendees. Readmore.

