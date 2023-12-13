Top Stories From Dec 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 13, 2023.
Two Spring Hill residents saw a need for an indoor golf facility for the local community; the way to fulfill that need was by opening Links Social. Read more.
Wade Hayes is inviting his fans to a free concert, which will include shooting a music video for the title track of his new Old Country Still Rocks album. Read more.
Dickens of a Christmas was held in downtown Franklin this past weekend. The event was cut short on Saturday due to the storms but opened two hours early on Sunday for festival attendees. Readmore.
The Powerball jackpot keeps Climbing! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – the white balls 1, 24, 27, 31, 62, plus the red Powerball 20. Read more.
Davis House held a ribbon cutting on December 7, 2023, at 140 SE Parkway Ct in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.