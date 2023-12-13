Top Stories From Dec 13, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 13, 2023.

1Indoor Golf Facility to Open in Spring Hill

photo courtesy of Links Social

Two Spring Hill residents saw a need for an indoor golf facility for the local community; the way to fulfill that need was by opening Links Social. Read more.

2Country Artist Wade Hayes Invites Public to Free Concert, Music Video Shoot

phoito from Wade Hayes

Wade Hayes is inviting his fans to a free concert, which will include shooting a music video for the title track of his new Old Country Still Rocks album. Read more.

3Photos: Dickens of a Christmas 2023

photo by Jim Wood

Dickens of a Christmas was held in downtown Franklin this past weekend. The event was cut short on Saturday due to the storms but opened two hours early on Sunday for festival attendees. Readmore.

4Powerball Jackpot Soars to $500 Million for Wednesday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot keeps Climbing! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – the white balls 1, 24, 27, 31, 62, plus the red Powerball 20. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Davis House in Franklin

Davis House
Photo by Jim Wood

Davis House held a ribbon cutting on December 7, 2023, at 140 SE Parkway Ct in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here