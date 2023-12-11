Top Stories From Dec 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 11, 2023.
Davis House held a ribbon cutting on December 7, 2023, at 140 SE Parkway Ct in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun sending survey teams out to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9. Read more.
Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin will kick off its first Winter Solstice event on December 21st. Read more.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired driving enforcement from December 15, 2023, to January 1, 2024. Read more.
Earlier this year, four Brentwood firefighters – Charles Boehmke, Derek Hershner, Brad Lawson and Ryan Helgren – decided to form their own combat challenge team to participate in the intense competition. Read more.