Top Stories From Dec 11, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 11, 2023.

1Ribbon Cutting: Davis House in Franklin

Davis House
Photo by Jim Wood

Davis House held a ribbon cutting on December 7, 2023, at 140 SE Parkway Ct in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

2NWS Releases Initial Storm Survey Results from December 9 Weather Event

Photo from National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun sending survey teams out to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9. Read more.

3Southall Farm & Inn to Host Intimate Concert with Maren Morris

photo from Maren Morris

Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin will kick off its first Winter Solstice event on December 21st. Read more.

4Deputies to Increase Driving Enforcement During The Holidays

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired driving enforcement from December 15, 2023, to January 1, 2024. Read more.

5Brentwood Firefighter Combat Challenge Team Earns Accolades

Photo by City of Brentwood

Earlier this year, four Brentwood firefighters – Charles Boehmke, Derek Hershner, Brad Lawson and Ryan Helgren – decided to form their own combat challenge team to participate in the intense competition. Read more.

