Here’s a look at the top stories from August 9, 2023.
The Nolensville Little League team has done it again – they are headed to the Little League World Series (LLWS) for the third consecutive year. Read more.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in April it would close all of its stores. The local store at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard has now officially closed for business. Read more.
It’s a throwback Tuesday – Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot. Read more.
Data for the month of July showed 3,001 home closings, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors®. This figure indicates a 13 percent decrease from the 3,459 closings reported for the same period last year. Read more.
The UPS store in Spring Hill will be moving. Read more.