Top Stories From August 9, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 9, 2023.

1Nolensville Advances to Little League World Series

The Nolensville Little League team has done it again – they are headed to the Little League World Series (LLWS) for the third consecutive year. Read more.

2Bed Bath & Beyond in Franklin Closes

photo by Donna Vissman

Bed Bath &  Beyond announced in April it would close all of its stores. The local store at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard has now officially closed for business. Read more.

3Saffire Restaurant to Reopen at The Factory in Franklin

It's a throwback Tuesday-Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot.
Photo by Donna Vissman

It’s a throwback Tuesday – Saffire will return to the Factory at Franklin but in a new spot. Read more.

4Middle Tennessee Real Estate Continues to be a Strong Seller’s Market

Stock Photo

Data for the month of July showed 3,001 home closings, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors®. This figure indicates a 13 percent decrease from the 3,459 closings reported for the same period last year. Read more.

5The UPS Store in Spring Hill is on the Move

photo by Michael Carpenter

The UPS store in Spring Hill will be moving. Read more.

