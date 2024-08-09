Top Stories From August 8, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for August 7, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Photo from John P. Holt Brentwood Library Facebook

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2Shots Fired In Spring Hill Neighborhood

On August 7th at 10 PM, officers were dispatched to the Wades Grove subdivision off Buckner Lane to the area of Lequire Lane and Keene Circle to a call of someone hearing multiple gunshots. Read more

3Nashville’s Beloved Tomato Art Festival Returns this Weekend

On August 9-10, the free two-day art festival welcomes everyone to East Nashville to showcase the talented artists who turn tomatoes into pieces of art each year. Read more

4VIDEO: Gov. Lee Announces New Diaper Program Under Strong Families Initiative

Photo: TN.GOV

On August 6, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, will provide 100 diapers per month for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids healthcare coverage, as part of Governor Lee’s Strong Families Initiative. Read more

5Hank’s Coffee Station to Host Ribbon Cutting for Brick-and-Mortar Location

credit- Canva

Hank’s Coffee recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Franklin. A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m. Read more

