Top Stories From August 8, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 7, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
On August 7th at 10 PM, officers were dispatched to the Wades Grove subdivision off Buckner Lane to the area of Lequire Lane and Keene Circle to a call of someone hearing multiple gunshots. Read more
On August 9-10, the free two-day art festival welcomes everyone to East Nashville to showcase the talented artists who turn tomatoes into pieces of art each year. Read more
On August 6, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, will provide 100 diapers per month for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids healthcare coverage, as part of Governor Lee’s Strong Families Initiative. Read more
Hank’s Coffee recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Franklin. A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m. Read more
