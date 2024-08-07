Top Stories From August 7, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
credit- Canva

Here are the top stories for August 7, 2024.

VIDEO: Gov. Lee Announces New Diaper Program Under Strong Families Initiative

Photo: TN.GOV

On August 6, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, will provide 100 diapers per month for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids healthcare coverage, as part of Governor Lee’s Strong Families Initiative. Read more

Hank’s Coffee Station to Host Ribbon Cutting for Brick-and-Mortar Location

credit- Canva

Hank’s Coffee recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Franklin. A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m. Read more

Dickson County Deputies Searching for Escaped Inmate

Eric Robinson, Photo: Dickson County Sheriff\’s Office

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is urging citizens to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate. Read more

Franklin-Based Provisions Group Acquires Knoxville AI Firm

Photo Submitted

Provisions Group, a Franklin-based IT staffing and consulting firm, announces the acquisition of Hammrtech, a Knoxville, TN-based AI specialty firm. Read more

Luxury Brentwood Estate, Once Listed at $10.5M, Heads to Online Auction

photo courtesy of Interluxe Auctions

Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Brentwood Estate in Bentwood, TN. Read more

