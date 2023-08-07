Top Stories From August 7, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 7, 2023.

16 Live Shows this Week-August 7, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.

2Fire Crews Locate Active Gas Leak in Spring Hill Home

Fire Crews Locate Active Gas Leak in Spring Hill Home
Photo: Spring Hill Fire Department

On August 5, Spring Hill Fire Department responded to the Harvest Point subdivision for a reported odor of gas in the dwelling. Read more.

3Nolensville Little League Team Takes Win Over Georgia in Southeast Regional Tournament

Today, at 10 am Central, the team faced Georiga in the Southeast Regional Tournament and came out with a win. The team will play on Tuesday at 4 pm Central facing Florida for the Championship. You can watch the game on ESPN. Read more.

4Columbia State Announces 2023-2024 First Farmers Performance Series

Columbia State Community College is pleased to announce the artist roster for the 2023-2024 First Farmers Performance Series season. Read more.

5Carrie Underwood to Return to Sunday Night Football for 2023

photo by Danny Ventrella/NBC Sports

Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the 11th consecutive season beginning September 10 on NBC and Peacock. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here