Here’s a look at the top stories from August 7, 2023.
Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.
On August 5, Spring Hill Fire Department responded to the Harvest Point subdivision for a reported odor of gas in the dwelling. Read more.
Today, at 10 am Central, the team faced Georiga in the Southeast Regional Tournament and came out with a win. The team will play on Tuesday at 4 pm Central facing Florida for the Championship. You can watch the game on ESPN. Read more.
Columbia State Community College is pleased to announce the artist roster for the 2023-2024 First Farmers Performance Series season. Read more.
Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the 11th consecutive season beginning September 10 on NBC and Peacock. Read more.