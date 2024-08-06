Top Stories From August 6, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 6, 2024.
Provisions Group, a Franklin-based IT staffing and consulting firm, announces the acquisition of Hammrtech, a Knoxville, TN-based AI specialty firm. Read more
Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Brentwood Estate in Bentwood, TN. Read more
Bucca di Beppo, the Italian restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reports Restaurant News. Read more
The City of Brentwood’s newest roundabout, at Murray Lane and Holly Tree Gap, opened Friday, Aug. 2, improving safety and driving times in that area. Read more
The Hohenwald Police Department and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a pursuit on August 1st in Lewis County where the car swerved into an oncoming lane occupied by a police vehicle, causing the police vehicle to make an evasive turn to avoid being hit. Read more
