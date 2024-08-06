Top Stories From August 6, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for August 6, 2024.

1Franklin-Based Provisions Group Acquires Knoxville AI Firm

Photo Submitted

Provisions Group, a Franklin-based IT staffing and consulting firm, announces the acquisition of Hammrtech, a Knoxville, TN-based AI specialty firm. Read more

2Luxury Brentwood Estate, Once Listed at $10.5M, Heads to Online Auction

photo courtesy of Interluxe Auctions

Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Brentwood Estate in Bentwood, TN. Read more

3Bucca di Beppo Files for Bankruptcy

photo by Donna Vissman

Bucca di Beppo, the Italian restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reports Restaurant News. Read more

4New Roundabout Opens in Brentwood

Photo: City of Brentwood

The City of Brentwood’s newest roundabout, at Murray Lane and Holly Tree Gap, opened Friday, Aug. 2, improving safety and driving times in that area. Read more

5Vehicle Involved In Lewis County Pursuit May Frequent Spring Hill/Columbia Area

Photo: Spring Hill Police Department

The Hohenwald Police Department and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a pursuit on August 1st in Lewis County where the car swerved into an oncoming lane occupied by a police vehicle, causing the police vehicle to make an evasive turn to avoid being hit. Read more

