Top Stories From August 5, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 3, 2024.
New Roundabout Opens in Brentwood
The City of Brentwood’s newest roundabout, at Murray Lane and Holly Tree Gap, opened Friday, Aug. 2, improving safety and driving times in that area. Read more
Vehicle Involved In Lewis County Pursuit May Frequent Spring Hill/Columbia Area
The Hohenwald Police Department and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a pursuit on August 1st in Lewis County where the car swerved into an oncoming lane occupied by a police vehicle, causing the police vehicle to make an evasive turn to avoid being hit. Read more
Men Allegedly Installed Skimmers Throughout Franklin
Franklin Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for suspects. Read more
Visit Franklin Launches Digital ‘Williamson County History Trail’ for 225th Anniversary
Ahead of the 225th anniversary of the founding of both the city of Franklin and Williamson County, Visit Franklin has unveiled a new digital trail that visitors and locals alike can enjoy. Read more
Williamson County Property Transfers July 15, 2024
See where houses and property sold for July 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more
