Top Stories From August 5, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 3, 2024.

The City of Brentwood’s newest roundabout, at Murray Lane and Holly Tree Gap, opened Friday, Aug. 2, improving safety and driving times in that area. Read more

The Hohenwald Police Department and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a pursuit on August 1st in Lewis County where the car swerved into an oncoming lane occupied by a police vehicle, causing the police vehicle to make an evasive turn to avoid being hit. Read more

Franklin Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for suspects. Read more

Ahead of the 225th anniversary of the founding of both the city of Franklin and Williamson County, Visit Franklin has unveiled a new digital trail that visitors and locals alike can enjoy. Read more

See where houses and property sold for July 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email