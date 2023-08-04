Here’s a look at the top stories from August 4, 2023.
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of August 3, 2023, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
Visitors to downtown Franklin over the weekend may have seen some men dressed in military colors carrying long guns walking in downtown Franklin and in front of Frothy Monkey. Read more.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the position of TBI Accreditation Manager. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
It’s nine days of fun as the Williamson County Fair returns on Friday, August 4th and runs until August 12th. Read more.