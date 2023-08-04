Top Stories From August 4, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from August 4, 2023.

1Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for August 4, 2023

grocery stores in brentwood

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of August 3, 2023, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.

2Frothy Monkey Addresses Photos of Heavily Armed Individuals in Front of Coffee Shop

Frothy Monkey
photo by Donna Vissman

Visitors to downtown Franklin over the weekend may have seen some men dressed in military colors carrying long guns walking in downtown Franklin and in front of Frothy Monkey. Read more.

3Job Opening Announced at Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the position of TBI Accreditation Manager. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

canva

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

5What to Know About the 2023 Williamson County Fair

Williamson County Fair
photo by Donna Vissman

It’s nine days of fun as the Williamson County Fair returns on Friday, August 4th and runs until August 12th. Read more.

